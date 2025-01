Council planning officers have recommended the approval of 16 new houses in Omagh.

Struleview Homes Ltd have applied for planning permission to build a mix of semi-detached and detached properties at a site at Arleston Road.

Planning officials at Fermanagh and Omagh District Council have recommended that approval be granted for the development.

However, the final decision on whether or not to grant planning permission rests with members of the council’s planning committee.

The Arleston Road proposal will be discussed at the committee’s monthly meeting on Wednesday.

There were a number of objections lodged with the council to the planned new houses.

According to the council, among the concerns raised by the objectors were ‘traffic congestion on an already busy road, pollution due to additional vehicular traffic, inadequate drainage, sewage and surface water systems within the area’.

However, a planning report into the Arleston Road application states the ‘issues raised have not been sustained’.

The report also highlights that NI Water has recommended refusing planning permission as ‘there are network capacity issues’.

“However there is capacity at the receiving water treatment works and the issue of network capacity can be managed by a suitably worded planning condition,” the report adds.