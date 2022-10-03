£1m funding boost for new Dungannon community hub

WORK is due to start this week on a major new development which will see the historic O’Neill Park in Dungannon transformed into a new stadium and community hub for the 21st century.

Scores of volunteers from the local Clarkes and Aodh Ruadh GAA and Ladies Football Clubs have been travelling all across Ireland raising funds for the £2m project.

They have now been boosted by the announcement of an almost £1m boost from the Department for Communities.

The Communities Minister, Deirdre Hargey, revealed the grant aid during a visit to the venue – which is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year.

A total of £973,000 is being provided by her department through the Neighbourhood Renewal Fund for the health and community hub which is planned for the club.

“Today marks another step towards providing a state-of-the-art facility for the local community in Dungannon,” the Minister said, as the first sod was cut for the hub.

“The delivery of the project demonstrates the importance of working together with our partners, including the club, who are investing £304,000, the Coalisland and Dungannon Neighbourhood Partnership and Mid Ulster Council.

“This new facility will enhance the infrastructure, providing a safe, modern space for community-based activities that will contribute to improved health and wellbeing across the Dungannon area.”

TRANSFORMATIONAL

Club chairman, John McNulty, also welcomed the funding boost.

He said the construction of the hub would be ‘transformational’ for the local community.

“We are so much looking forward to harnessing the potential we have ahead, and are so grateful to the Department for Communities and Mid Ulster District Council in their support for the project without whom the hub would not be feasible.

“I would also like thank all within the local Dungannon community and wider afield, who have helped make this happen through their continuous support and drive for an improved and better quality of life for us all.”

Mid-Ulster Council chair, Cora Corry, said that not only would the club benefit, but also local residents and other community and sporting organisations.

A new pitch has already been laid, and the new community hub will replace the existing clubrooms which were constructed in the 1970s.