A COMMUNITY group in a rural part of Tyrone has been awarded almost £200,000 in funding, monies which will now be used to enhance services in the area.

Aughabrack and District Community Association, based outside Dunamanagh, scooped a total of £197,228; the funding being part of a recent announcement of more than £2 million in grants from The National Lottery Community Fund.

Over the next three years, the association will provide activities for all ages, including parent/toddler groups, a youth drama programme (culminating in a community performance), a summer scheme, environmental workshops, luncheon club, seasonal events, health workshops, and a volunteer appreciation event.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for Aughabrack and District Community Association also confirmed that they will now be able to employ staff so as to continue their vital work in the community.

They said, “We are absolutely delighted to have received this funding.

“This will enable us to continue our work by putting on an extensive activity-based programme that everyone can enjoy.

“The project will provide a safe and welcoming space for people to connect, learn new skills, improve their health, and provide resources to better support volunteers and provide strategic planning for the committee.”

They added, “We will also be able to extend our work and hopefully employ people to put on even more activities for locals and people from across the district.”

Kate Beggs, Northern Ireland Director of The National Lottery Community Fund, said, “I’m looking forward to seeing the difference these grants make across Northern Ireland thanks to the charities, community organisations and voluntary groups which are doing vital work every day to support people in their community.”