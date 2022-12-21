2022: ‘The worst year for fatalities’

SIX deaths on the A5 road in 2022 has been made this year the worst for fatalities on the notorious route since 1998, according to figures released by the PSNI.

A total of 70 people have been killed on the road between Newbuildings and Ballygawley over the past 25 years.

The six deaths this year compare with four in 2021 and five in 1999, 2007, 2016 and 2018.

The only years with no fatalities were 1998, 2019 and 2020.

West Tyrone Sinn Fein MLA, Declan McAleer obtained the figures through a Freedom of Information (FOI) request.

He also obtained the statistics for the A4 during the same period.

These showed that in the 12 years between 2010 (when the new dual-carriageway on the route was completed) and 2022, there were two people killed on the road.

This compared to 40 on the old A4 route in the 12 years between 1998 and 2010.

Mr McAleer said that the prevention of more road deaths is the most compelling reason to build the new A5 dual-carriageway.

“Each of those who lost their loves on the A5 and the A4 had loving families who still mourn their loss,” he said.

“The A4 dual-carriageway opened on November 17, 2010 and during the past 12 years, two people have sadly lost their loves on this road. However, during the same period, 34 people have been killed on the A5.

“All deaths are devastating for families and loved ones, unquestionably, but there are dozens of people who are thankfully still alive due to the construction of the A4 dual carriageway.

“The difference in death rates between the A4 dual carriageway and the A5 road is compelling evidence that dual carriageways are safer and presses home the urgent need to proceed with the A5 dual carriageway.”

Mr McAleer said he is forwarding the information for consideration at the forthcoming public inquiry into proposals to build the new A5 dual-carriageway.