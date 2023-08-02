£250,000 investment for Stewartstown GP surgery

STEWARTSTOWN Health Centre have welcomed significant extension and refurbishment works following a £250,000 investment from the Department of Health’s Primary Care Infrastructure Development Programme.

This investment means that the practice now has additional capacity and new rooms for medical services, including GP training, and will also be able to facilitate the roll-out of a Multi-Disciplinary Team model to include physiotherapists, social workers and mental health workers.

Programme Director Martin Hayes, said, “Supporting investment in GP practices is a key priority for the Department.

“More than £5.1m of funding has been provided across the Northern Health and Social Care Trust area in the last five years, to increase capacity within primary care premises.

“I am delighted about the significant benefits of the investment.”

Dr Orla Fitzsimons, GP practice partner said, “We are so delighted that our team are now working in a beautiful space.

“Because of the extra room, we can become a training practice and we are able to accommodate more medical students.

“It makes the practice a nice place to work and will hopefully attract new staff and enable us to continue to provide good healthcare to the population of Stewartstown and beyond.”