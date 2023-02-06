£286,000 refurbishment scheme for Foundry Lane

ALMOST 40 years ago, the Foundry Lane was opened as an exciting new departure in the retail life of Omagh town centre.

This area now houses a number of well-established businesses, developing an atmosphere all of its own in the intervening years since it opened in 1985.

The arched entry from High Street, the trademark paved walkway and the hospitable welcome from local business owners have long been associated with Foundry Lane.

Now, a major refurbishment scheme is to be completed in the area following a significant financial boost from the Department for Communities. It has provided £250,000 in grant-aid for the project which is being undertaken and spearheaded by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.

In total, the overall scheme is costing around £286,000, and will mark the first major transformation in Foundry Lane for more than two decades.

Work planned for the area aims to improve connectivity with High Street, Market Street, Georges’s Street and John Street. It will also involve improved drainage, the realignment of the pavements, resurfacing and new lighting.

Also planned is a shop front scheme, which will be completed at the end of the project.

Local businesses on Foundry Lane have welcomed the scheme, which is due to commence soon and expected to take several months to complete.

Council chairman, Barry McElduff, described Foundary Lane as “an important route” in accessing the town centre.

Independent councillor, Dr Josephine Deehan, said the scheme will bring important benefits for traders, shoppers and residents in the vicinity of Foundry Lane.