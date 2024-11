NI Water has announced the completion of a £2 million investment to replace Ballymagorry Wastewater Pumping Station.

This major investment will enhance the local sewerage infrastructure and improve wastewater services for customers in Ballymagorry and the surrounding area.

The 12-month construction project saw the complete replacement of the existing pumping station within a confined site, adjacent to Victoria Road, Ballymagorry. The existing pumping station was housed in a small building with poor access to operate and maintain the pumps. Additional screening and storage were also required to improve the quality of any pumped storm discharge to the Glenmornan River.

Paul Hamilton, NI Water’s Project Manager said, “We are delighted to announce the completion of the Ballymagorry Wastewater Pumping Station, which will improve the sewerage infrastructure in the area, as well as enhancing the local environment by improving the water quality in the Glenmornan River.

“This investment will future proof wastewater services and protect the local environment for many years to come, as well as improving access to the site, to help NI Water operate and maintain the site well into the future.

“We appreciate the support of the community as we worked to deliver this essential scheme.”

The main contractor for this project is Coalisland based Geda Construction,