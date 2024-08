THIS weekend’s Last Saturday parade is expected to attract around 3,000 people to Beragh.

The event, organised by the Dervaghroy Sons of David, Royal Black Preceptory 405, on behalf of Omagh Royal Black District No 4, will see participants from Omagh, Castlederg, and Strabane districts take part.

The parade will take off from the assembly field, located on Moylagh Road, at 12.30pm and will traverse through Main Street and Cooley Road before arriving at the demonstration field.

Cultural displays will ensue before the platform proceedings, which will begin at 2pm. A religious service will be conducted by the Rev Robert McFaul, minister of Clogherney and Sixmilecross Presbyterian Churches, alongside guest speaker, Sir Knight William Abernethy.

The return parade is planned to come back by the same route at 3.30pm

A spokesperson from the Dervaghroy RBP 405, said, “The festival we have envisaged will seek to improve, educate, inspire and empower an understanding while increasing enjoyment of our Ulster-Scots culture and heritage. The festival will encourage participation, engagement and inspire all age groups to get involved. The purpose of the festival is to broaden the horizons of the audience and to expose them to a wider range of Ulster Scots Culture and identity.”

Speaking about the Last Saturday events, chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Cllr John McClaughry added, “I would like to wish Dervaghroy RBP and Omagh Royal Black District every success this year. The Ulster Scots Festival is a welcome addition to the annual demonstration and it will be a great opportunity to showcase the Ulster Scots culture and heritage.

He added, “The council is committed to protecting, enhancing, valuing and enriching the cultural heritage of our District. For this reason, the council is pleased to provide sponsorship to this event.”