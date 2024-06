THIS weekend, 24 riders from Omagh Wheelers will embark on a monumental 400-mile cycle from Mizen Head to Malin Head in memory of Aran Sheridan, raising funds for the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

Aran, a dedicated cyclist, tragically passed away suddenly on May 3, 2023, while on a cycling holiday with members of the Omagh Wheelers Cycling Club. In honour of his memory, the club has organised this fundraiser for The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, which provided immense support to the Sheridan family during their difficult time.

On Saturday, the riders will start their journey from Mizen Head, aiming to complete the 400-mile trek by arriving in Killyclogher at 6pm next Wednesday.

All funds raised will benefit The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, a charity dedicated to alleviating the financial burden on families repatriating the bodies of loved ones who have died abroad under sudden or tragic circumstances.

A spokesperson for Omagh Wheelers stated, “This is a deeply emotional ride for our members. We thought it was important to honour Aran’s life in a way that he would’ve enjoyed. The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust has been an amazing support to the Sheridan family, and the charity is close to all our hearts.”

For information on how to donate to the cycle, you can visit the Omagh Wheelers Facebook page.