£5,000 windfall lights up Tyrone GAA club

A GAA club located in a rural part of Tyrone has received a £5,000 grant to allow for the installation of new energy-efficient LED path lighting.

Based in Aughabrack and Dunamanagh, Clann Na nGael holds regular games and competitions for ladies’ and men’s squads, and no fewer than nine youth teams which cater specifically for boys and girls of school age.

Walking and running also forms a key element of what the club has to offer local people, as shown by the fact it has a path that circles the outer perimeter of the playing field.

To date, members have had to rely solely on lighting from the pitch’s flood lights to illuminate half of the walkway.

But now, thanks to support from Ørsted’s Owenreagh Wind Farms’ Community Benefit Fund, Clann Na nGael representatives can begin the work of sourcing – and erecting – more suitable, eco-friendly LED path lighting around their Aughabrack pitch.

Adrian Conway, development officer at Clann Na nGael, said, “The walkway also doubles up as a running track and is used regularly by Clann Na nGael members – and indeed the wider community – so the introduction of suitable LED lighting will allow people to do this in a manner that’s much safer.

“Currently, over 90 people from the local Aughabrack, Dunamanagh and surrounding areas rely on the walkway for social and health-related reasons, and we expect this number to grow in future – something that is sure to happen more quickly thanks to this support from the Ørsted Owenreagh Wind Farms’ Community Benefit Fund.”

As long-term owners, developers, and operators of renewable energy projects, Ørsted is committed to becoming active partners in the communities in which they develop projects.

“As the new owner of the existing Owenreagh Wind Farms, Ørsted has been working hard to develop strong local relationships.

Aidan Stakelum, community engagement lead from Ørsted Ireland and UK, said, “As part of local communities across Ireland, we fully understand the importance of having access to facilities and youth services and that it can be a challenge in rural areas.”

He added, “Clann Na nGael continues to do great work for those living nearby by keeping people of all ages and abilities fit and healthy, and we hope the funding for the path lighting will help the club continue its good work, especially during the darker evenings.”