ST Conor’s Primary School & Nursery Unit is celebrating after Mrs McMahon’s Primary 4 class was named ‘Best Overall Class in Northern Ireland’ in the recent C2K Newsdesk Adobe Express Competition.

The competition, open to all schools in Northern Ireland, challenged pupils to use the Adobe Express application on the MySchool platform to design their very own ‘crazy creature’.

Pupils showcased their creativity by detailing their creature’s colour, shape, favorite snacks, and holiday destination, with some even adding accessories. Each creation was accompanied by a detailed written description of the creature’s appearance and activities.

The class’s outstanding work earned them top honours, and their success was celebrated with a visit from the C2K Newsdesk Team.

During the visit, every pupil received a bag of goodies from Adobe Express, and the team announced an exciting reward – a pizza party for the entire class! Congratulations to Mrs. McMahon’s class for their fantastic accomplishment.