A MAN in his 80s has died following a crash in Dungannon on Thursday morning involving a bus and a van.

The incident happened on the Moy Road shortly before 9.30am.

The police believe the man who died was the driver of the van.

Advertisement

Sergeant Smart of the PSNI said, “Shortly before 9.30am, it was reported that a bus and a silver Citroen Berlingo van had been involved in a collision. One man, aged in his 80s and believed to be the driver of the van, received medical treatment but sadly died at the scene.

“The Moy Road was closed for some time but has since re-opened.

“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information or anyone with dash-cam footage of the collision, or who saw the van travelling between Armagh and the Moy Road on Thursday morning, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit in Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference number 391 01/09/22.”