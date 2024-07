LIFFORD Greyhound Stadium played host to a special night of racing on Sunday with the biggest crowd of the year in attendance for the Maisie Simpson gala fundraising event.

Castlefinn teenager Maisie has been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and is attending Crumlin Hospital in Dublin for chemotherapy treatment.

The local community has really rallied around her, and her mother and father, Louise and Paul Simpson.

To help the family defray the costs of their stay in the capital, Maisie’s friend Kayleigh Harte set up a special GoFundMe page which quickly passed the £10,000 sterling mark.

A number of fundraising events have been held with Sunday’s night of racing the biggest to date. As well as races being sponsored, each of the 72 dogs entered was sponsored to the tune of €200.

There was also a very well-supported raffle and a considerable amount was raised. Great credit must go to the organising committee.

Meanwhile, the committee have extended their thanks to all at the Lifford track and all who have supported making the event possible.

Maisie (14) who until recently was a member of the Robert Emmets GAA under-14 side, was in attendance for the seventh race in Lifford which was named in her honour.