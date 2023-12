COUNCILLORS have expressed concerns over the lack of funding for further upgrades to the A32 between Omagh and Enniskillen, describing the road as ‘unacceptable’.

The need for improvements on this route, vital for patients travelling to the South West Acute Hospital, was identified almost two decades ago. While some enhancements have been made, a special meeting of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council revealed that the road is not currently a priority for additional improvements.

Divisional roads manager, Daniel Healy, explained that all statutory procedures for the road improvement scheme are complete, and contract documents are under review. However, the decision on delivery depends on funding and the department’s emerging transportation strategy.

The estimated cost for further improvements is over £8 million, exceeding the Department for Infrastructure’s (DFI) annual structural maintenance budget.

Mr Healy explained the historical budget constraints and reliance on in-year funding, and the current challenging economic environment further exacerbates these pressures. He suggested that, if a Minister prioritises the A32, funding might be reconsidered. Cllr Josephine Deehan emphasised that the road remains inadequate for patients travelling from Omagh to the South West Acute Hospital.