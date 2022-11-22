A5 public inquiry postponed again

A FRESH public inquiry into the A5 dual-carriageway – which had been due to commence in January – has been postponed by the Planning Appeals Commission (PAC).

The PAC confirmed on Wednesday (November 16) that it would be unable to proceed with the inquiry following the publication of new documents by the Department for Infrastructure containing a total of 507 pages.

A spokesperson told the UH, “Having assessed the degree of disruption caused by the new public consultation, the commission concluded that it would be unfair to squeeze it into the timetable previously circulated – whereby the inquiry was due to have reconvened at the end of January 2023.

“Once the public consultation processes have been completed by the Department, the commission will make new bookings and write out to all parties (including any new ones), setting out new dates for the re-opened inquiry.”