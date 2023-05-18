A5 victim’s niece tells Inquiry of family devastation

A NIECE of the grandmother who was one of three killed in an horrific road traffic collision on the A5 near Aughnacloy late last month has told the Public Inquiry into a new dual-carriageway how her family has been devastated by the tragedy.

Julia McSorley and Dan and Christine McKane died when the minivan in which they were travelling was involved in the collision on the Tullyvar Road. They were returning from a family funeral in England at the time.

Members of the family have been regularly attending the Public Inquiry at the Strule Arts Centre into the proposal to build the new dual-carriageway, now estimated to be costing in the region of £1.6 million.

Teresa Finlay, a niece of Mrs McSorley who was from Newtownstewart, was present on Thursday when witness statements were heard in relation to the potential impact on agriculture.

She spoke out about the reality that she and her family are now facing following the loss of three relatives and became emotional as she told of the impact of the tragedy.

“I can tell you the devastation that my family have experienced in the last few weeks,” she said.

“You can be compensated for land, but the lives of my family members who died cannot be compensated.

“They are all loved ones and how can you buy a life to bring it back. No money can ever replace their lives.”

“Why has it taken so many years to build this road? Why have we not got their.

“I would not be sitting here, remembering a closed coffin if this had been sorted out,” she added.