This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Accies to show Ireland games on the big screen

  • 8 September 2023
Accies to show Ireland games on the big screen
Rome, Italy 25.02.2023: Ireland team during the Guinness Six Nations 2023 rugby match between Italy vs Ireland at Stadio Olimpico on February 25, 2023 in Rome, Italy.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 8 September 2023
Less than a minute

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY