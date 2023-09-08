Accies to show Ireland games on the big screen

OMAGH Academicals Rugby Club have issued an open invitation to anyone who wants to watch Ireland’s World Cup matches on the big screen.

The Accies will show all of Ireland’s group games on the big screens in the main hall at the clubhouse.

It all kicks off with the meeting of Andy Farrell’s team and Romania this coming Saturday, kick-off 2.30pm.

Ireland, the number one ranked team, face Tonga the following Saturday, September 16 (kick-off 8pm) and a week later (September 23) take on another one of the fancied sides, South Africa, a game that also get underway at 8pm.

Ireland’s final group game is Saturday, October 7 when they lock horns with Scotland.

So why not join the club in cheering on the men and green while enjoying what promises to be an electric atmosphere. It’s also an opportunity to catch up with old friends and meet some new ones!

The club is located at 7 Mellon Park Drive, Omagh BT78 5NE