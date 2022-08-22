Accused allowed to go ‘glamping’

A 37-YEAR-OLD man charged with a number of serious offences in connection with a cross-border incident nearly two years ago has been granted a bail variation to allow him to go on a ‘glamping’ holiday with his family.

Joseph Martin Mannion, of Ednagee Road, Castlederg, is charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, kidnapping, an arson attack on a property in Donegal and false imprisonment on October 4, 2020.

At Strabane Magistrates Court last Thursday, a lawyer acting on behalf of Mannion applied for his bail terms to be varied in order to go on a ‘glamping’ trip with his family from August 29 to September 1 this year. A PSNI officer told the court that there would be no objection to this, if proof of booking could be provided.

District judge, John Connolly, observed that he would grant the bail variation application, subject to the defendant providing proof of booking and the location of the ‘glamping’ site.

He then adjourned the overall case against the three defendants until September 29.