Accused denied bail after attempting to burn wheelchair user’s home

AN Omagh man accused of attempting to burn down a house in Omagh at the weekend has been remanded in custody.

Tyrone Kelly (29), of Woodside Terrace, was refused bail when he appeared before Omagh Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Kelly is charged with arson endangering life, threats to damage property and improper use of a public communications network.

Advertisement

All the offences are alleged to have occurred on Sunday (August 13).

The court heard that the defendant was already on bail at the time of the alleged incident.

A police officer trold the court that Kelly is alleged to have set fire to a Housing Executive property in Castleview Park, which is home to a wheelchair user.

The incident required the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service to attend the property to extinguish the flames.

Additionally, the court heard that Kelly made threats to damage an additional property in the Castleview Park area, with the intent of injuring the inhabitant.

He is further-alleged to have contacted his mother and made worrying ‘illegible’ messages which left her distraught, forcing the woman to call the police.

Kelly was then apprehended that night. The police detective opposed bail, citing a ‘high likelihood’ of reoffending.

Advertisement

The police told the court that Kelly was already on two different bail conditions for previous offences.

It was also heard that bail was opposed due to ‘fear of interfering with witnesses’, as his family claim they are ‘in fear’ of Kelly.

However, the defence solicitor suggested that several conditions could be imposed to ensure that bail was not breached, including providing an address in Greencastle.

It was proposed to the court that Kelly be excluded from Omagh, away from witnesses and family along with an imposed drink and drugs ban.

A curfew was also recommended as Kelly’s offences ‘occur late at night with the consumption of alcohol’, according to his solicitor.

District Judge Bernie Kelly was not satisfied with the suggested conditions, and highlighted that the defendant was already on bail.

“(Kelly) has demonstrated that he is completely unphased by the already existing bail he is under, and I do not think the conditions imposed are suitable,” she said.

Bail was refused on the grounds that the likelihood of reoffending was high, and Kelly was remanded in custody until his next appearance at Omagh Magistrates Court on September 12.