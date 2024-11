A POIGNANT Act of Remembrance will once again take place at the site of the Ballygawley bus bomb.

The roadside attack, carried out by the Provisional IRA on a bus carrying British soldiers from the 1st Light Infantry Regiment occurred in the early hours of 20 August 1988, killed eight and wounded another 28.

The memorial service will take place at the site of the bombing on the A5 Curr Road on Remembrance Sunday (November 10).

Also remembered will be UDR and RUC personnel and a former member of 16th/5th The Queen’s Royal Lancers who lost their lives in the vicinity during the Troubles.

Those attending are asked to gather from 10.30am onwards for the Service commencing at 11am.

In recent years, the victims’ group, South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF), has been facilitating the return of survivors, the bereaved and others connected with the Light Infantry family.

Kenny Donaldson, SEFF’s director said, “This year, several of the soldier survivors and other members of the 1st Light Infantry regimental family will again be present alongside local families.

“Come along and show your solidarity with these families, and all others remembered and reflected on the memorial at this site.

“But, more than that, to also reflect on the deaths of all those who laid down their lives in the defence of this nation and the people within it and beyond our borders via WWI and also WWII.”