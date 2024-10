As Storm Ashley reaches Tyrone, a number of agencies have issued advice on how local people can keep themselves safe as from the strong winds and heavy rain.

The first named strong of the season has arrived and expected to present significant hazards midnight tonight (Sunday).

DfI have instructed motorists to avoid unnecessary journeys, reminding those who do undertake travel to be vigilant of debris and fallen trees on the roads.

The situation remains fluid, therefore anybody considering making a journey is asked to check the latest information on the current weather warnings is available at ‘www.nidirect.gov.uk/news/strong-winds-weather-warning-information-and-advice’.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs’ (DAERA) is advising the public not to visit affected forests, country parks and nature reserves until the high winds subside. There is an increased likelihood and risk associated with falling branches and debris.

Monitoring of river levels and tidal surges has been ongoing and will continue until the weather warning has elapsed. Rivers teams remain on standby and have been checking and clearing drainage screens and other assets. Regional Community Resilience Groups have also been advised of weather patterns and to make appropriate preparations.

NIE Networks is reminding the public to stay clear of any damaged electricity equipment and report it immediately to the Customer Helpline on 03457 643 643. Members of the public should never approach a broken pole or electricity line.

In anticipation of Storm Ashley, Derry City and Strabane District Council has closed all of its public parks, play parks, grass pitches, as well as all other outdoor sports and leisure facilities.

The public are advised that there could also be some disruption to recycling centres across the council area.