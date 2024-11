IN anticipation of Storm Bert, which is expected to bring strong winds that could cause possible disruption over the weekend Derry City and Strabane District Council is encouraging the public to take all the necessary precautions to keep safe.

Council has advised that there may be some changes to the programming for the Strabane Switch On scheduled for Saturday, with a view to moving some of the activities indoors including the Community Christmas Market which will now be held at the Strabane Brass Band premises on 1-3 Wesley Street, beside the Grass Roots Café.

Unfortunately, outdoor food will not be available in Castle Street but food and drinks will be available indoors at a number of local venues and the scheduled pony rides in the Alley Courtyard are also cancelled. A full schedule of activity will still take place in the Alley Theatre and the Strabane Library, including Santa’s Grotto, workshops, live shows, music and dance.

The public are urged to follow the Council’s social media channels for further updates.

The Christmas Lights Switch On in Derry will go ahead as planned this evening. However, those attending are urged to take note of weather conditions, plan their journey and wrap up warm.

In the interests of health and safety, all Council owned public parks, play parks will be closed on Saturday and we are advising the public to avoid using open spaces and areas where there are trees.

The public are advised that there could also be some disruption to recycling centres across the Council area with some or all Recycling Centres remaining closed on Saturday.

Council outdoor sports and leisure facilities and courts will also be closed. All scheduled matches due to take place on Saturday 23 on Council pitches will be cancelled due to the current weather warning and Council is in the process of contacting clubs and user groups accordingly.

While the Cemeteries will remain open for burials, the public are advised to take extreme care and note that facilities may close immediately following burials in consideration of the weather conditions.

All Council owned Leisure Centres will open as normal except for Brooke Park Leisure Centre, which will be closed, and users advised to use facilities at Templemore Sports Complex.

The Council will continue to work closely with the promoters organising the gig taking place at the Templemore Sports Complex site on Saturday night, to ensure weather protocols are in place.