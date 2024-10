DAERA Minister Andrew Muir recently met with members of the local Council’s Agricultural Liaison Group at the CAFRE Campus in Enniskillen, where he considered matters having a severe impact on the agriculture sector within our District.

The group discussed with Minister Muir the importance of Basic Payment Scheme Farm Entitlements, and the Farm Sustainability Transition Scheme.

Members asked for an update from the Department on the transition from the Basic Payment Scheme to the Farm Transition Scheme in 2025.

They also sought assurances that the scheme would be delivered in a fair and equitable way to all farms geographically and by production/product.

The group emphasised the need for payments to be increased in line with the cost of living.

Members also highlighted the cost of doing business and asked for the re-introduction of the ANC payment that had previously been so beneficial to the Fermanagh and Omagh farming community.

Other matters discussed included the challenges in attempting to reduce emissions with limited support, and the failure to introduce new approaches to facilitate the eradication of Bovine Tuberculosis.

Members of the group also expressed concern at the failure to replace the Rural Development Programme post EU Exit; this programme had been of real benefit to farm diversification, rural communities and rural settlements.

The current Chairman of the Agricultural Liaison Group, Councillor Allan Rainey, UUP, said: “I would like to thank Minister Muir for taking the time to meet with the Agricultural Liaison Group, and for the responses given.

“We as a group acknowledged the Minister’s understanding of the difficulties and challenges facing the local agricultural community.

“However, we were disappointed with his responses, and believe there are some areas which need more clarification; these include the availability of funding and support to facilitate the reduction of farm emissions.

“We will continue to seek clarification on these issues for our residents, many of whom are dependent on the Agri sector.”