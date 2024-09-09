Air Ambulance NI experiencing increasing demand for services

WHEN Tiernan McGinty from Omagh was just two years old, a simple slip on his play mat resulted in a serious injury—a broken femur.

The severity of the injury prompted an immediate response, with a NIAS rapid response car arriving swiftly at the scene. Recognizing the need for further urgent care, the HEMS crew was quickly tasked to assist.

Tiernan was stabilised and transported to hospital by road ambulance.

Despite the challenges he faced, including spending four weeks in a full body cast, Tiernan displayed remarkable bravery throughout the ordeal.

Air Ambulance Week 2024 takes off across the UK from September 9-15, to raise awareness of the lifesaving work of air ambulance charities across the UK.

Here in Northern Ireland, local charity Air Ambulance NI is drawing attention to a significant increase in the demand for its services. Taskings of the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) have risen by 50 this year compared to 2023.

Now, seven years old, Tiernan had the opportunity to visit the air ambulance base, where he was thrilled to see the helicopter up close and meet some of the crew who played a crucial role in his care.

Tiernan’s visit to the air ambulance base was a special moment, marking his journey from a young child in need of emergency care to making a full recovery. His story is a testament to the extended care that the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) team can bring to patients before they reach hospital.

For Tiernan and his family, the visit was a chance to reconnect with the team that helped him during a critical time, and to see first-hand the resources that are available to support others in need of urgent medical care across Northern Ireland.

This year’s Air Ambulance Awareness Week is centred around the theme “Today’s Supporter, Tomorrow’s Lifesaver,” emphasizing the crucial role that public support plays in maintaining this life-saving service.

Kerry Anderson, Head of Fundraising at the charity, added, “Advanced pre-hospital care for people like Tiernan with sudden life-threatening injury or illness can save lives and improve patient outcomes. By supporting your Air Ambulance charity, you will truly be making a difference to someone’s life. We ask you to consider how you can play your part in saving lives whether that is joining as a member of Air Ambulance with a monthly direct debit, hosting a fundraising coffee morning or donating a few hours of your time as a volunteer.”

Glenn O’Rorke, Operational Lead of the service, remarked, “Anyone in Northern Ireland can become a patient at any time, and this year we have seen an increase in the number of people who have needed the HEMS compared to last year. Fifty additional call-outs mean multiple individuals who have needed critical pre-hospital care at the scene of their accident or medical emergency.”

The Air Ambulance service operates 365 days a year in Northern Ireland, providing vital support for 12 hours each day. This operation is made possible thanks to the partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) and the generous fundraising and donations from the people of Northern Ireland. The daily funding requirement for the charity Air Ambulance NI is £6,850.

As Air Ambulance Awareness Week approaches, the charity urges the public to get involved and support the service, ensuring it can continue to provide critical care when it’s needed most. The charity encourages workplaces to host coffee mornings, community, sports and faith groups to organise an event or collection and for individuals to consider joining the charity as a member with a monthly donation. For ways to support please see https://airambulanceni.org/air-ambulance-week/