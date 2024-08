TWO Omagh air cadets flew over Tyrone this week in an extraordinary air experience.

On Thursday and Friday cadets from across the North had the opportunity to take flight in a military transport plane. An RAF Atlas C.1 (A400M) from Brize Norton in England took to the skies across all six counties as part of a low-level training flight.

However, this also provided members from the Royal Air Force Air Cadets in the North with an exclusive chance to experience the thrill of such an aircraft.

Two of these cadets were Greta Dudics and Michael McGuigan from 72 Squadron Air cadets in Omagh.

Speaking after her flight, Cadet Dudics was still in awe after her first cadet career flight.

“It was a brilliant day,” she said. “We went up to Aldergrove in Belfast early on Thursday and were split into two groups before we got changed into our uniforms. When it was our turn to go we boarded through the back ramp and were given squishy earplugs so our ears didn’t pop during the flight.

“But when we got up in the air we were actually allowed to take our seatbelts off and stand up in the plane. When the plane was going up we all leaned forward and I could not balance myself – I was holding onto the girl beside me.

“We were flying really low, at one time I was allowed to see the cockpit with the aircrew and we were so close to the ground as if we were landing but the plane took off again and we went back into the air.”

The Omagh Air Cadets will be opening its doors in September for both potential newcomers, aged between 13-17, and adults interested in joining as staff. Please contact: adj.72@rafac.mod.gov.uk for more information.