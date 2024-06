NEWS that a dishevelled and broken alleyway in a residential street in Strabane is to be resurfaced, has been welcomed by local residents.

For the past 30 years the alleyway in question, situated between St Mary’s Place and Mourne Avenue has lain dormant and virtually untouched, leading to potholes, cracked tarmac and loose stones littering the area between houses.

The situation was especially dangerous as a lot of elderly and disabled residents live in the houses bisected by the alleyway and have been afraid to use the lane to leave their houses for fear of injury.

The Housing Executive (HE) and DfI Roads were initially in dispute over ownership of the alleyway, each saying it was the others responsibility. However, this impasse appears to have now been resolved.

One Mourne Avenue resident, who has made repeated appeals to the Housing Executive over the issue, said she was ‘delighted’ after receiving a phone call from a maintenance officer within the Housing Executive during which he confirmed that the job was going for tender and that they hoped the alleyway would be resurfaced in a matter of weeks.

Independent councillor Raymond Barr who was alerted to the situation, “I’m delighted too.

At least we are now in a position where residents of these two streets can feel safe in using the back alleyways which run past their houses.

“It’s always good to get a result and I am very pleased that the Housing Executive have taken ownership of the alleyway and acted as quickly as they have.”

A Housing Executive spokesperson added, “We are happy to confirm that ownership of this alleyway has now been established.

“A contractor has already been engaged to carry out resurfacing work and this will commence as soon as possible.”