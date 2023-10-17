Allstate NI should be more ‘transparent’ with employees over job

THERE is ‘no pattern’ to the redundancies taking place among Tyrone people working for Allstate NI, it has been claimed.

Speaking to WeAreTyrone this week, an employee based in Strabane admitted that they themselves have so far “avoided” the latest round of job cuts.

First mooted back in July a whistle-blower at the time suggested “mass redundancies” had already begun.

However at that time local politicians suggested that they had been given assurances by Allstate that local redundancies would be minimal. This week though, it remains unclear as to exactly how many have been and will be effected.

“I myself managed to avoid the on-going redundancy for now,” the local worker, who wished to remain anonymous said. “I have spoken with two people recently who were told they were let go (and they had) a combined tenure of 25 years.”

“I know some people are starting to go into the small office in Derry believing if they show their faces they are less likely to be let go,” the local person continued. “However I have seen no pattern to who is chosen to be let go. It can be someone with a very long tenure or someone who has been here less than a month.”

When approached for comment, a spokesperson for Allstate said, “We have been transforming how we work to make sure we can provide customers the best experience at the lowest price. When employees are affected by these changes, we help them find new opportunities at Allstate or provide job placement and financial support.”

Strabane independent councillor Raymond Barr has asked for the company to be more transparent with employees.

Cllr Barr said, “Worrying news that Allstate are issuing more redundancy notices is realising staff’s worst fears.

“While I appreciate business has to adjust to suit market forces, I also believe that there is a moral duty to be open and transparent with loyal employees.”