Almost £200,000 in lottery funding awarded to parish

A STRABANE church grouping remains overwhelmed with joy this week, after scooping almost £200,000 in lottery funding.

The Heritage Project Team at the Church of the Immaculate Conception received the windfall for it’s latest project, ‘Sacred Treasures – Restoring, Illuminating, Cataloguing and Maintaining,’ the ultimate aim being the restoration of the church’s spectacular stained glass windows, which are in critical need of repair. The scheme will also involve the community through volunteering opportunities, the creation and delivery of a new stained glass tour, community events, outreach work and the employment of a new management and maintenance officer.

Altogether, the team was delighted to be awarded £182,662.

Commenting in the wake of the funding announcement, parish priest at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Fr Declan Boland said, “I have overwhelming joy in my heart that the huge effort of all those involved has been recognised by the Heritage Fund in Northern Ireland, whose great generosity allows us now to proceed with the restoration of our magnificent and priceless stained glass windows.”

Fr Boland continued, The parishioners of Camus Parish and many friends outside it, are filled with pride and admiration at the success of our application. Praise God!”

Following an extensive restoration and community participation project in 2020/2021 the parish launched a new museum exhibition space in the sacristy. Volunteers, who have been trained in tour guiding, have held numerous tours for the public, community groups, church groups and other interested parties.

Currently, the church hosts many visitors on a weekly basis, both online and in person, who admire the rich heritage and artefacts that have been carefully curated and that are on display both in the main Church and upstairs in the community museum exhibition space.

Heritage team’s project manager, Lorraine Gallen, added, “We are absolutely delighted to have received this immense support, thanks to National Lottery players, and look forward to bringing the community together to preserve the heritage of the stained-glass windows in our church for future generations. We are also very grateful for the tireless fundraising efforts of our community and for contributions to our project from The National Churches Trust and the Benefact Trust.”

Dr Jim McGreevy, NI Committee member at The National Lottery Heritage Fund said, ”Thanks to National Lottery Players, we are delighted to award the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Strabane a grant that will carry out urgent repairs and conserve the beautiful stained glass windows and also engage the community with the heritage treasures within the Church.”

l To find out more about volunteering contact Volunteer and Events coordinator Mary Bonnar at mary.bonnar@gmail.com