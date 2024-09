COUNTRIES in the Middle East and North Africa, where over 80 per-cent of the population faces extreme water scarcity, might pray for rain to quench their parched lands.

But for farmers in Tyrone, the relentless downpour has turned what should be a fruitful summer into a season of struggle.

James McCrossan, a 70-year-old sheep farmer, recently returned from the dry, warm climate of Medjugorje to the relentless rain back home.

James, who has been farming since he left school in 1969 at the age of 15, says that this year has been particularly harsh for those needing a third cut of silage.

“The ground is completely saturated, and the cattle are really sore on the fields. Men with cows to milk are really suffering, having to bring the cows in early and use up fodder meant for winter as early as now.”

Looking to the future, James predicted that the effects of global warming would likely bring more rain, forcing many Irish farmers to scale back their operations.

“With global warming, I think countries like ours are going to see a lot more rain, and it will mean a lot of things can’t get done,” he stated.

He also highlighted a significant shift in the modern farming industry.

“Most people traditionally off the land full-time. But now, when you talk to different men, you find that many of them are supplementing their farming with full-time jobs. When you have that second income, it means a lot.”

James concluded by stressing the importance of financial prudence in such unpredictable times. “We just have to manage our money and prepare for the bad times. As the old farmers used to say, be ready for the rainy day because it’ll come.”