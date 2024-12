A blood donation event in memory of a Co Tyrone teenager was a huge success.

The blood donation drive at Holy Cross College in Strabane, in memory of Holly Gormley, has had a profound impact, saving 192 lives as a result of the collected donations.

The event was held on December 5, what would have been Holly’s 13th birthday.

Holly died as a result of aplastic anaemia, having contracted the disease in January last year.

Despite an awareness campaign, urging people to donate to the Anthony Nolan Trust and receiving a stem cell transfusion, Holly passed away from her illness.

Her parents, Claire and Gareth, were honoured this year by the Anthony Nolan Trust for their efforts.

Regarding the recent blood drive at Holy Cross, Holly’s aunt Geraldine said that, of the 64 donations on the day, 27 of those came from brand-new donors.

She said: The community blood donation session brought 27 new donors to the fore and we are pleased to welcome these new donors as NI needs 1,200 new donors each week, roughly one every eight minutes.

“The session has helped the Northern Ireland Blood Transfusion Service (NIBTS) meet that demand.

“On behalf of Claire, Gareth and JD, I would like to thank everyone who donated.”