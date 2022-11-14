Ambitious plans to bring railways back to Tyrone

A campaign has been launched to bring the railways back to Tyrone, spearheaded by the Into The West group.

For many generations, Tyrone had a proud railway tradition with trains travelling all across the county. But, by the mid-1960s, they were gone.

Omagh alone had not just one station but two, one at the site of the aptly-named Station Centre and the other at the site of what is now Dunnes Stores.

Advertisement

Lobbying for the return of rail travel to the county has intensified in recent years, particularly with the delays to the planned A5 dual carriageway.

Derry-based campaign group, Into The West, wants to bring rail to Tyrone again. The campaign launch at the Strule Arts Centre in Omagh last Wednesday is one of a number of similar events taking place across the county.

Into The West’s focus is firmly on bringing rail travel back to Tyrone with proposed stops in Strabane, Omagh and Dungannnon. The planned new route would also link to stations in Derry, Letterkenny and Portadown.

FIRST STEP

But this is only the first step of Into The West’s ambitious plans. They want rail to come back to the region in a big way, with new lines opening in Enniskillen and more rural stops eventually meaning the re-establishment of platforms in Beragh, Plumbridge, Sion Mills and Fintona.

Supporters say it would bring a better economic future to this part of the North West, which has been starved of investment for many years.

Another goal the group wants is to have a stop at Derry City Airport which Omagh would have a direct connection to.

Advertisement

This would make it easier for people flying in from London to come direct to this part of the North, which the group claims would mean more investment.

Further events will take place this week in Tyrone, including tonight (Monday) in Ranfurly House, Hill of The O’Neill, Dungannon at 7pm and an event on Thursday night (November 17) at 7pm in the Alley Theatre, Strabane.

Into The West has been operating since 2004 and has had many successes.

These include keeping the current rail route between Coleraine and Derry open, which was under threat of closure in the early 2000s, the installment of an hourly service on the same route and the refurbishment of the Waterside Station in Derry City.