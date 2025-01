An ambulance was trapped by fallen trees today while taking a patient from Omagh to Altnagelvin Hospital.

With most people were warned to stay at home because of Storm Eowyn, emergency workers and other health staff had to turn up for work.

One ambulance crew had a frightening experience while en route from Omagh to Derry with a patient.

The Ambulance Service said the vehicle had to stop on the road because of a fallen tree.

A short time later, another tree fell behind the ambulance, trapping it in between the two trees.

The Ambulance Service said a fire crew arrived on the scene to clear a path for the ambulance and it was able to continue its journey to Derry.

It was just another example of the tough conditions which faced our emergency teams and health staff today.

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt has praised NI Fire and Rescue Service crews, who have been dealing with multiple incidents including fallen trees and electrical poles, and health and social care workers for their service and dedication during Storm Éowyn.

“There are no words that can properly describe the debt of gratitude we owe to emergency services and the entire health and social care workforce,” the Minister said.

“While we have been at home and following advice to stay safe, they have been dealing with call-outs and caring for people in hospitals, other facilities, and in the community. My heartfelt thanks goes to each and every one of them.”

“Good contingency planning by our Health and Social Care Trusts and our Primary and Community care partners, alongside excellent multi-agency working, has enabled the health system to rise to the challenge presented by the severe storm.

“Some parts of hospitals and other facilities have had to rely on generators and it has been necessary to clear fallen trees and debris to enable staff to get into healthcare sites. Right across the HSC, teams are working at pace to ensure that patients and service users receive the care they need.

“I also want to thank the community for following the public safety advice during Storm Éowyn. The red alert posed a significant challenge to emergency services and to our society. Public cooperation is absolutely vital and very much appreciated.

“I would also like to reassure people whose scheduled appointments and planned procedures have been postponed that Trust staff are working hard to reschedule as soon as possible. And I would ask the public to be patient as some services may continue to experience some disruption over the next few days.”