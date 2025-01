Fermanagh and Omagh District Council councillors have expressed concerns over the decision to suspend the public inquiry into mining in Co Tyrone after procedural issues arose for the second time.

Canadian company Dalradian want to develop a gold and copper mine near Greencastle.

However, there is huge local opposition to the plan.

Advertisement

As a result of the controversy around the mining plans, a public inquiry was set up by the Planning Appeals Commission (PAC).

The inquiry started last week at the Strule Arts Centre in Omagh but was halted after two days after it emerged the Department of Infrastructure in the North had not contacted government departments in the Republic in relation to trans-border issues around the proposed mine.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has agreed to write to the DfI and the PAC to ensure full statutory compliance in order to resume the inquiry as soon as possible.

However, speaking at a meeting of the council’s Policy and Resources Committee last night, Alliance Councillor Stephen Donnelly noted the situation has “descended into a farce”.

He said: “I was present when the PAC confirmed their decision and it’s fair to say the reaction from those attending the inquiry over multiple days in pretty high numbers was not only disappointment, but sheer disbelief at the utterly cack-handed way in which the Department has handled this process, to the extent it has descended into a farce.”

Noting the suspension came about due to trans-border boundary issues, he stressed: “The Department was aware of this because we [the Council] informed them in advance this would be an issue.

“The result is this has been indefinitely prolonged … There has been a real destabilisation in the capacity of this public inquiry to deliver a correct outcome and judgement. It’s appropriate we make our voices heard.”

Advertisement

He proposed engaging with DfI to ensure compliance with statutory obligations as soon as possible to “get this back on the road”.

It was further proposed to write to the PAC to ensure the website is regularly updated to allow the public to know what is being done and to enquire around livestreaming of future hearings.

This was seconded by Councillor Patrick Withers, Sinn Féin, who remarked: “I was very pleased to see strong representation for this Council at the inquiry who made a number of interventions of the views of constituents.”

He was, however, wary over the inclusion of livestreaming as some people may be put off from giving evidence, which was something the PAC was alert to, but agreed the question could be asked.

Ulster Unionist Councillor Victor Warrington described the inquiry, to date, as “an absolute horlicks”.

He continued: “The sooner this is sorted out and a decision made, there would be a lot less discussion within these walls.”

He supported contacting the DfI on compliance but not the remainder of points, as: “The PAC has made a decision on livestreaming. Not that long ago we had lots and lots of disruption, and there’s no doubt that is part-and-parcel of the reason for the angle taken.”

With dissent evident in respect of some elements of the proposal, the matter went to a vote, which passed by majority.