Anger after family’s cat loses leg in illegal trap in Derrylaughan

A FAMILY pet cat had to have its leg amputated after being caught in a ‘barbaric’ trap set in a field in Derrylaughan.

The metal trap with ‘teeth’ that snaps shut on its victim when its foot presses on a trigger pad, has been illegal for decades.

However one of the devices which was set in the Derrylaughan area recently, closed with such ferocity that the cat’s leg could not be saved and had to be amputated by a vet.

Advertisement

It is currently making a slow recovery but will have to adapt to a completely different way of life.

The cruelty was highlighted by Declan Coney who pens regular educational blogs on local nature, birds and animals and as well as taking guided countryside walks.

He said, “The use of these Fenn Traps, or Gin Traps as they are known, has been brought to my attention in recent weeks.

“They are illegal and deadly and so out of touch with the 21st Century. The unfortunate cat had to have its leg amputated and the owner was left with a hefty vet’s bill.”

“It is very worrying that someone out there is laying these traps so close to people’s homes. Someone is going be severely hurt or lose a pet and I would appeal to those responsible for these traps to reconsider their illegal actions”.

Mr Coney explained that the traps were used years ago up to the 1960s.

“I don’t think you can buy them now,” he told the Herald. “They are prehistoric and leave very little of an animal’s leg. The person would come the next day and find the trapped animal. They are cruel, ruthless and totally against the law and have very strict and heavy fines. We are in the 21stcentury and there are humane ways of dealing with animals”.

Advertisement

Local councillor Malachy Quinn, who has spearheaded recent animal rights campaigns, also condemned the setting of the trap and warned that they could have serious consequences for a child.

“There is a lot of concern that these traps are being set do close to residents’ homes and the high probability that another family pet will be caught and seriously injured.

“They are barbaric. There is no excuse for there use in modern society. I would call on people setting these traps to wise up and think about the pain to these animals.

“All it takes is for a child to step in one of those traps and it would cause horrific damage, as well to pets. The person setting the trap has no control over who puts their foot in it”.