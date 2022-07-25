Anger at arson attack on Clonoe GAA club grounds

THE community of Clonoe was left angered and dismayed on Thursday after the discovery of an arson attack at the local Rahilly GAA field.

The club caters for boys and girls to adults with football right through to their senior men and ladies teams, as well as facilitating a vibrant gym and community centre. People from the locality and surrounding area posted their condemnation on social media after the Rahilly club issued a statement on their Facboook page revealing details of the damage caused to the dug-out.

It’s understood a resident who lives near the facility, spotted the blaze and it was extinguished at 5.30am.

The statement from the Clonoe GAA club read, “We would like to thank the local resident who fortunately spotted the blaze. Our facilities are there for the benefit of the entire community and this act of vandalism is an attack on us all.

“We are asking all parents in the local community to ensure their children treat our facilities with respect and ensure such behaviours are not repeated.”

The message concluded, “Ní neart go cur le chéile – together we are stronger”.

Mid Ulster MLA Linda Dillon who lives close to the GAA ground, said she was “devastated that anyone in our community would carry out such an act of vandalism at a club that gives so much to our community”.

Calling on anyone with information to bring it forward, Mrs Dillon added, “The club offers so much for all age groups and supports local families at times when they need it. Anyone who was involved in this attack on their own community need to think about what they have done. There is an opportunity for everyone to be involved in positive contributions to their local community without exception. This is not just a football club, it is the heart and soul of the community.”

It is the second vandalism attack on a local GAA club in recent months. In May vandals caused significant damage a mile away at Fr Peter Campbell GAA ground, home of Coalisland Fianna. On that occasion goal nets, flags and bins were set on fire, doors of the main hall were vandalised, rubbish was strewn over the playing field and graffiti was scrawled on the stand and dug-outs.