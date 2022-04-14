Anger at council failure to prevent car ‘drifting’ at Gortin Glens

THE local council is facing an accusation that it “condones” anti-social behaviour after failing to prevent a car drifting meet taking place at the Gortin Glen Forest Park.

Hundreds of people gathered at the popular beauty spot’s car park to watch cars drifting on Friday night and left the area “trashed” in their wake.

The UlsterHerald understands that staff at Fermanagh and Omagh District Council had prior warning of the event but did not close the car park gates to prevent their entry.

The event’s spectators and drivers were initially due to meet at the Crevenagh Park and Ride before police deterred them from congregating, it is understood.

A reader with knowledge of the warning, who wanted to remain anonymous, said that the council had been alerted that the forest park could be a potential venue.

“The council were given prior notice of illegal activity taking place on rented council property,” the reader said.

The reader added, “This is very serious, so the council are condoning anti-social behaviour.”

He questioned why the council did not have a plan in place to deal with anti-social behaviour and called on staff to develop one in the wake of Friday’s event.

It’s understood that there is an automated gate at the forest park, but there is no closing time so they normally remain open 24/7.

When asked, the council did not directly answer whether they had been given prior warning or why they did not close the gates.

A spokesperson said, “Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has been in liaison with the PSNI in relation to the event on Friday night and acted on the guidance given.

“The council can advise that there was more than the usual accumulation of litter experienced at the weekend and this was dealt with by Park Ranger staff.”

The spokesperson added, “The council is at an advanced stage of commissioning an automated entrance gate and is currently considering the formal opening and closure of the park at night.”