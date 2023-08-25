Anger over missed brown bin collections

ANGRY residents have received an apology from Fermanagh & Omagh District Council (FODC) over a failure to collect their brown bins for a number of weeks.

The council says they are ‘working to resolve this issue’ which they attribute to ‘a route change and staffing issues’.

The areas left without bin collections were predominantly in Omagh and Dromore.

Residents are concerned that the overflowing bins could begin to smell and attract rats and other vermin.

Joe Rafferty from Dromore says it has been five weeks since his brown bin was last emptied, and the problem has been exacerbated by the closure of the local recycling centre.

Mr Rafferty, who is also secretary of Dromore GFC, said, “So many residents in the area just can’t dispose of garden or food waste.

“The recycling centre isn’t even open at times when it should be.

“It is very unfair that when rates are increasing, the services we are getting back from council seem to be reducing.”

Local Sinn Fein councillor, Collette McNulty, said she has been inundated with complaints from residents.

“While I can understand the staffing pressures, especially at this time of year, I feel that council has let the local community down by not having the necessary contingencies and resources in place to ensure the delivery of such a core, essential service. I will be further raising these concerns within Council to seek assurances that this will not be repeated.”

When contacted by the UH, a spokesperson for FODC said, “Unfortunately, over the last two weeks, council has experienced some disruption on a number of household refuse collection routes (food caddies and brown bins) including the Omagh and Dromore areas.

“A recent update about the household collection routes was presented to the Environmental Services Committee and ratified by the council in July 2023.

“Council recognises the impact of any service disruption on residents and would like to thank them for their cooperation and continued support for, and courtesy towards, our staff.

“The council would advise residents that additional waste can be taken to the nearest Recycling Centre for disposal, and in the case of food waste, compost bins are available from the council for home composting which will in time generate nutrient-rich compost for the garden.”