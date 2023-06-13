Anniversary Mass to be held for renowned Tyrone hurler

AN anniversary Mass will take place next Friday (June 16) for the renowned Tyrone hurler, Damian Casey, whose death while on holiday in Spain a year ago caused shock and devastation across the Red Hand county.

Mr Casey, who was aged just 29, starred for the county in hurling for more than a decade.

Just weeks before his death, he spear-headed Tyrone’s progress to Nickey Rackard Cup success at Croke Park with a man of the match display.

Hundreds of people took part in a vigil held on the Sunday following his death, and many more attended his funeral in Dungannon a week later.

His first anniversary Mass will take place on June 16 at 7.30pm in St Patrick’s Church in Dungannon.

Ahead of the Mass, his family have thanked all those people who have supported them during what they have described as a ‘very difficult year’.

“Collectively, and individually, to all those who organised, contributed to, and attended, both physically and remotely, the vigil, wake, funeral and Month’s Mind masses, including businesses and GAA clubs, we are truly grateful,” the Casey family said. “To the many people, from all communities who called at the family home, sympathised with the family, sent Mass cards, sympathy cards, provided refreshments and to all who sent donations and organised fundraisers for the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, we thank you.

“To the support of the GAA across the island of Ireland and further afield, especially Damian’s own club, Eoghan Ruadh, his Tyrone county team mates and all the other local clubs who were heavily involved, and those clubs who visited from neighbouring parishes and counties, please accept our appreciation.”

The family also thanked the Parish Priest of Dungannon, Dean Kevin Donaghy, for his guidance and support during that time.

Members of the Tyrone and Dungannon Eoghan Ruadh hurling teams will be among those in attendance at the Anniversary Mass.

It comes at the end of an inter-county season which saw Tyrone play and secure their status in both the Christy Ring Cup and Division 2A of the National Hurling League.