Anti-mining group seek to raise £100,000 ahead of public inquiry

A LOCAL anti-mining group is seeking the public’s help to raise £100,000 to pay for expert support ahead of a public inquiry into a proposed goldmine in Greencastle.

Save Our Sperrins (SOS) has already raised over £20,000 and their fundraising campaign is being backed by high profile names such as singer Damien Dempsey and Omagh-born comedian, Kevin McAleer.

SOS has been opposing plans for the goldmine near the village of Greencastle since they were first submitted in 2017 by Dalradian, which claims the mine will bring ‘huge economic benefits’ to the locality.

The campaign group believes that mining could ‘pollute the water, air, and land and damage health the health of people who live in the surrounding area’.

However, Dalradian has consistently stated that its plans are ‘environmentally safe’.

In 2020, the then Infrastructure Minister, Nichola Mallon announced that the goldmine plans would be the subject of an independent public inquiry.

The inquiry, which will be overseen by the Planning Appeals Commission (PAC), is still to get underway.

SOS says it needs to raise £100,000 to employ experts and consultants to help put forward its case at the inquiry.

Over £20,000 has been generated so far thanks to a number of fundraising events and concerts, including a gig by singer/songwriter Damien Dempsey who played a benefit show for the group in Co Clare a fortnight ago.

On Sunday, October 15, Omagh-born comedian and Derry Girls star, Kevin McAleer, will headline a night of comedy and music at the Millenium Forum in Derry, with proceeds going towards the SOS fundraising campaign. Fidelma O’Kane, secretary of SOS, said that the group is ‘very grateful’ for all the donations received, and has appealed for the public to support the campaign.

“There are currently 45,000 objections lodged against Dalradian’s planning application on the Public Planning Portal and the government has announced that there will be a public inquiry into this planning application,” she said.

“We need to employ experts/consultants (such as hydrologist, planner, geologist, roads engineer, ecologist, medical expert, air quality engineer, noise engineer, legal people, etc) to help us present the case against goldmining.

“All the money raised will be used to pay these experts.

“And I would like to thank everyone who has already made a contribution.”

Fidelma added, “If any groups want to put on a concert or event to raise money for the cause, that would be fantastic. Every donation helps, no matter how small or large.”

If you wish to donate to the campaign, you can do so on the Crowdfunder UK website and search ‘Save Our Sperrins’.