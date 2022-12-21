Anti-mining groups to stage 24-hour protest in Omagh

Local anti-mining groups are holding a 24-hour ‘sit-out and fast’ at Omagh Courthouse tonight.

The protest, organised by Save Our Sperrins and Camio, will take place from 6pm-6pm across Tuesday and Wednesday. Both groups are strongly opposed to Dalradian’s plans for a goldmine and processesing plant at Greencastle.

Cormac McAleer from Save Our Sperrins said the event is to remind people that “the threat of mining lasts all year round.”

Referencing the £120,000 fine recently imposed on Flintridge after the collapse and flood in their mine at Cavanacaw, Mr McAleer said, “Unfortunately, the incident shows that those of us who objected were right.”

He added that the community in Tyrone “did not want or deserve having toxic industries dumped on them.”

McAleer said the sit-out and fast also highlights the injustice of mining across the world.

“The proposed mine at Greencastle will contribute to global warming,” he continued. “We are already having problems because of climate change. People in the Third World are having to face flood and devastation and hunger due to it.

“We want climate justice. That is why we are not just looking out for people in Tyrone. We are looking out for people across the world suffering from toxic mining.”

Planning permission has not yet been granted for the proposed goldmine at Greencastle.

It is anticipated that a public inquiry into the proposal will be held next year.