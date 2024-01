A REHOMING centre for dogs has issued an urgent appeal for community support after rescuing a litter of young puppies just days before Christmas.

A concerned member of the public discovered the four pups, aged between 3-4 weeks, huddled inside a cardboard box. This incident marks the third such case the Mid-Ulster Rehoming Centre for Dogs has encountered during the festive season.

In a statement on their Facebook page, the Stewartstown-based centre highlighted the puppies’ vulnerable condition, stating, “They are approximately three-to-four weeks old, and in poor condition. They will spend Christmas and well into the New Year in isolation at the Rehoming Centre until they are suitable for new homes.”

Advertisement

Concerned about the financial strain of caring for these animals, the centre has shared a PayPal link, urging supporters to contribute.

They added, “This is the third litter over the festive period and as you know, the cost of electric, food, and puppy milk to keep these wee guys going is very expensive. We appreciate any help that you can afford.”

Nora Smith, CEO of the Ulster Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (USPCA), said, “It’s an upsetting reality” that pets need rehomed after Christmas once the novelty of receiving them as a present has worn off.

She added, “Bringing a new pet into your family is one of the most rewarding experiences.

“However, it is a life-long commitment. Therefore, our advice is wait until after the Christmas holidays have passed in order to provide the time and space required to welcome a new pet into your home.”