Appeal for information following a stabbing in Clogher

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of robbery at the McCrea Park area of Clogher on Wednesday January 11.
Detective Sergeant Robinson said: “At around 9:30pm, it was reported that a man in his 20s was walking in the area with his dog when he was approached by three unknown men.
It was reported that one of the men brandished a knife and swung the weapon at the man. As he raised his hands to defend himself, he received an injury to the palm of one of his hands by the knife.
The men then grabbed his arms and searched him, taking a sum of money and making off on foot. The man was taken to hospital for his injury following the incident.
“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1963 11/01/23. You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ . You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)