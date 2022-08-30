Appeal for Strabane to utilise its riverside location

AN appeal for Strabane to utilise its river and all that it offers was made last week by an independent councillor.

Raymond Barr was speaking after he compared the Strabane Area Plan for the years 1986-2001, with the new draft strategy for the area which will take the town beyond 2032.

He explained, “In the Strabane Area Plan (1986-2001), there were three stated positive objectives regarding the town’s waterways: To make the river an important focal point within the town centre; to make the river more environmentally attractive to those who live, work, use and invest in the town centre; and to capitalise, in environmental terms, on the amenity and recreational implications of the new flood protection works to be constructed along the River Mourne.

“It further stated, “The River Mourne provides Strabane with its major resource in terms of passive recreational provision. The Department would encourage the retention and development of the amenity potential of this resource, building on the existing public and private provision along the river.

“Opportunities are thus available to provide pedestrian access along both sides of the river, from the southern limit of the town and beyond, right into the town centre.

“The district council has a scheme to develop outdoor recreational facilities along the river bank at Meetinghouse Street and Townsend Street, and a proposal to develop facilities adjacent to the existing golf course at Ballycolman. The proposed scheme to renew the flood defences for the town centre also presents opportunities to develop riverside amenity’, the plan outlined.”

Fast-forward to the new draft plan strategy for the town and Cllr Barr explains the reference to the river has changed substantially.

The new plan states “The Mourne river runs through the centre of the town but its quality as a natural asset is undermined by the large flood defences which create a weak physical relationship with the town centre, views of the river are limited, opportunities to establish a visual connection between the town centre and the river should be identified and established.”

Comparing the two documents Cllr Barr explained, “When we look at the proposals contained in the Strabane Area Plan (1986) we can see a positive and exciting plan for the development of the river as stated to capitalise on the environmental, amenity and recreational potential, even suggesting the proposed scheme to renew the flood defences for the town centre presents opportunities to develop riverside amenities, however the current draft local development plan takes a more negative view stating the river’s quality as a natural asset is undermined by the large flood defences.

“I have long stated that any town lucky enough to have a river running through the centre is in a position to develop a major environmental asset for the town centre Look at Enniskillen, Derry, Coleraine or across the border at Sligo, Ballina or Westport,” Cllr Barr explained.

“We had a walkway along the riverbank at Meetinghouse Street destroyed in flooding in 2017, assurances that it would be replaced followed by options of compensatory work were never followed through on.

“Stand on either of Strabane bridges and look up or down the Mourne what you will see is an eyesore with the potential to be something beautiful.

“I also noticed in the draft plan strategy for the district proposals to ‘redevelop existing historic buildings and their settings, should seek to promote and protect the sense of place they create. The introduction of a town centre frontage improvement scheme could enhance place quality and contribute to strengthening Railway Street as an important link between the core areas and the retail park’ – this is the same retail park that council planners recently approved for demolition with the loss of dozens of jobs, it’s just ridiculous,” Cllr Barr concluded.