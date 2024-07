THE chairman of the Omagh Bombing Inquiry, Lord Turnbull, has launched the process for contributing to the Commemorative and Personal Statement Hearings.

These hearings will allow the chair to receive written statements and hear evidence directly from those most affected by the bombing and will ensure the families of the bereaved, those who were injured and the community of Omagh can share their experiences.

They will take place on January 27 for around three to four weeks in the Strule Arts Centre in Omagh.

The inquiry team is hosting an information day with Wave Trauma Centre in Omagh on Tuesday, July 16, at Holmlea House, Retreat Close, Omagh.

The information day is open to anyone who wishes to attend and hear more about the work of the Inquiry and further details about the Commemorative Hearings.

Attendees at the information day from the Omagh Bombing Public Inquiry Team will include Tim Suter (Solicitor to Inquiry), Sam Hartley (Secretary to Inquiry), Lynne Fleming (Deputy Secretary to Inquiry) and Adam Reid (Senior Advisor).

WAVE Trauma Centre staff will also be in attendance to offer support.

“During these sessions Sam Hartley, secretary to the inquiry, will provide an overview of the inquiry.

“This will include information on the inquiry’s intended plans for the commemorative hearings and you will have an opportunity to ask the inquiry team questions about the upcoming preliminary hearing and the commemorative hearings,” the spokesperson said. “The information sessions are open to the public, there will be two separate sessions to allow for maximum attendance and we would encourage anyone impacted to attend either of the sessions and meet the inquiry team.”

Two sessions will be held on July 16 from 2pm to 4pm and then 6pm to 8pm.

If you have any queries about the information sessions or would like to register attendance, contact the WAVE Trauma Centre Omagh office on 028 82252522. More details are available at omagh.independent-inquiry.uk.