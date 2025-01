An appeal has been in the hope of finding a handbag which was lost in Omagh on New Year’s Eve.

The owner of the handbag lost it during a night out in the town.

Police are now appealing for help in finding it.

Advertisement

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police have received a report from a member of the public in regards to lost property.

“On New Year’s Eve a handbag was lost in the vicinity of Main Street, Omagh, containing a large bunch of keys and a passport. Anyone with any information can contact police on 101 quoting RM25000609.”