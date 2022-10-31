Appeal to murderer: Reveal location of Charlotte Murray’s remains

Police appeal to Charlotte Murray’s murderer to reveal the location of her body on 10th anniversary of her disappearance.

A senior detective from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team has today directly appealed to convicted killer Johnny Miller to give up the location of the body of 34-year-old Charlotte Murray.

Miller, from Moy, was found guilty in October 2019 of murdering the Omagh woman.

Charlotte, who is a twin, went missing from the Tyrone area, and police believe she was murdered between 31 October and 1 November 2012.

Detective Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan said: “Johnny Miller was sentenced to life in February 2020 for killing Charlotte, but still refuses to say where her remains are, denying her friends and family the chance to say their final goodbyes and lay her to rest.

“His cowardly silence is cruel and is prolonging the suffering and distress for Charlotte’s family. They have already been through unimaginable turmoil and they simply want to know the truth about what happened to her.

“I am appealing directly to Johnny Miller – do the decent thing, end the family’s suffering and tell us where Charlotte is.

“It’s also possible that other people know where Charlotte’s body is or what happened to her. If you do, please come forward now with the information we need to bring Charlotte home to her family. It is the honourable thing to do and is the very least Charlotte’s family deserve.

“Please call police with any information, no matter how insignificant you think it is. The Major Investigation Team can be contacted on 101. Alternatively, if you want to remain anonymous you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”