This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Appeal to murderer: Reveal location of Charlotte Murray’s remains

  • 31 October 2022
Appeal to murderer: Reveal location of Charlotte Murray’s remains
Police appeal to Charlotte Murray’s murderer to reveal the location of her body on 10th anniversary of her disappearance.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 31 October 2022
1 minute read

Related articles:

Strabane man should not have been released from custody Man detained in relation to Damien Heagney murder Police granted more time to question suspect of Omagh incident Further details released surrounding Omagh machete incident

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY