SOUTH West College (SWC) is delivering the first in a series of three Collaborative Assured Skills Academies in Robotics and Automation.

Funded by the Department for the Economy, 12 individuals will receive industry-advised Robotics and Automation training that will provide them with the skills to take up potential Robotics and Automation roles with companies in Dungannon and the surrounding area. Successful participants will attend a 14-week, part-time intensive training course.

After completion of the training, participants will be guaranteed an interview to take up a Robotics and Automation position at one of the supporting companies. Details on how to apply can be found online. The deadline for applications is 12 noon on Friday, August 2.