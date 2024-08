PARENTS of children who are attending a rural school outside Omagh will be relieved if plans for new car parking facilities are given the green light by Fermanagh and Omagh Council.

All Saints’ PS in Tattysallagh is planning a new 24-space car park, including spaces for the disabled, at the rear of the existing school and accessed from the Corradina Road.

The problems with parking at schools throughout the area have been highlighted regularly in recent years.

Advertisement

All Saints’ attracts pupils from throughout the Tattysallagh and Clanabogan areas.

The school is proposing to relocate parent parking from the front of the school. It is hoped that this move will reduce congestion and what’s described as ‘pupil/vehicle’ conflict at the front of the building.

In addition, the proposed car park is aimed at accommodating existing and any future increase in the pick-up and drop-off numbers associated with any increase in classrooms at All Saints’.

There will also be direct pedestrian access between the car park and the school, and a new footway will also be provided on the Corradina Road with its junction at the Tattysallagh Road.

At the moment, there are 11 spaces for parents and carers at the school, which has 14 full-time staff and a potential enrolment of between 120 and 150 pupils.

It is not expected that the proposal will lead to an increase in the amount of traffic associated with the school and it is hoped that the proposed car park will ensure a safer operational environment for pedestrians.

The new spaces, if approved, will also remove on-street parking and congestion at the peak morning and afternoon times.