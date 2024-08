THE family of murdered Castlederg schoolgirl, Arlene Arkinson will host a vigil this week to mark the 30th anniversary of her disappearance.

Arlene was just 15-years-old when she vanished after going to Bundoran for a night out in 1994. A 14-year inquest into the death of the teenager came to a close in July 2021, concluding that Arlene was murdered by convicted child killer and rapist, Robert Howard, on the morning of August 14, 1994.

Howard was the last person to be seen with Arlene in a car that Sunday morning.

On Tuesday, a special vigil will take place at Castlefin Park in Castlederg where the teenager lived with her family.

This is the first time the Arkinson family has marked the anniversary of Arlene’s death in this way.

Arlene’s sister, Kathleen Arkinson has never given up the fight to have her sister’s remains found. Ahead of the 30th anniversary of her sister’s murder, she called for a public inquiry into the handling of her sister’s case by police, which she believes will assist in finding the teenager’s remains.

Robert Howard was charged with Arlene’s murder in 2002, but was acquitted in 2005. He died in prison in England, aged 71, in 2015, while serving a life sentence for the rape and murder of Hannah Williams (14) in 2001.

“Sometimes, I think I can’t do this any more, but then you have to give yourself a shake and say, ‘I have to keep going,’” Kathleen Arkinson said recently. “That’s my flesh and blood, and you don’t walk away from something like that.

“I’m hoping for a public inquiry and I’m never going to give up hope. I just want her remains so I can lay her body to rest.”

The family’s solicitor, Des Doherty, said it was possible that Arlene was buried in Donegal or near the border, but the coroner’s finding said she had been murdered in the North.

Mr Doherty said that ‘not enough pressure’ had been put on authorities in Northern Ireland for a public inquiry.

The vigil in Arlene’s memory will take place at Castlefin Park on Tuesday at 6pm. Arkinson family members will unveil a memorial in tribute while local priest Fr Paul Fraser will lead the tribute and blessing.