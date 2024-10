The Armagh Road in Moy is closed at the junctions with the Blackwatertown Road and the Charlemont Road due to a two-vehicle road traffic collision this afternoon.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes for the journey

In a statement the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service confirmed that it received a 999 call at 13:10 on Tuesday, October following 8 reports of a road traffic collision on the Armagh Road, Moy

A spokesperson added, “NIAS dispatched one Emergency Ambulance Crew and an Ambulance Officer. Following initial assessment and treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital by ambulance.”